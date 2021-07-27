Suspected Fresno arson blaze after homeless were asked to leave, fire officials say

An office building in central Fresno was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning hours after several people living inside were asked to leave by Fresno police, fire officials say.

The building was part of an office complex at North Maroa and East Michigan avenues.

Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo said fires were set in multiple locations inside the building Tuesday morning.

He said the circumstances were suspicious because police had asked the people to move out Monday night.

The financial damage was being assessed and there were no suspects in custody.