Woman rescued after hiking fall near Bass Lake. Sheriff issues caution

Emergency workers render aid to a hiker who broke her ankle near Angel Falls in Madera County on Friday, July 23, 2021.
An emergency rescue team came to the aid of a hiker Friday on a Madera County hiking trail, prompting Sheriff Tyson Pogue to caution that the California drought is adding a new set of risks for those who venture into the high country.

The woman slipped and fell into water at the base of Angel Falls near Bass Lake, suffering a broken ankle, and was transported to a hospital after a search and rescue team and CalFire came to her aid.

Pogue said the lower water levels are opening up new areas to explore, but moss-dampened rocks pose a hazard of their own. He said it was the second rescue in as many days on Madera County trails.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
