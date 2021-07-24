Local
Woman rescued after hiking fall near Bass Lake. Sheriff issues caution
An emergency rescue team came to the aid of a hiker Friday on a Madera County hiking trail, prompting Sheriff Tyson Pogue to caution that the California drought is adding a new set of risks for those who venture into the high country.
The woman slipped and fell into water at the base of Angel Falls near Bass Lake, suffering a broken ankle, and was transported to a hospital after a search and rescue team and CalFire came to her aid.
Pogue said the lower water levels are opening up new areas to explore, but moss-dampened rocks pose a hazard of their own. He said it was the second rescue in as many days on Madera County trails.
Comments