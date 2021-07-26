Fire destroys two homes Monday night in northwest Fresno, with cause under investigation

Two homes have been destroyed Monday night as flames swept through a northwest Fresno neighborhood.

Initial reports came in about 5 p.m. for the houses in the 7000 block of north Teilman Avenue.

The fire spread north to south, first consuming one home and then another next door, Fresno Fire Batallion Chief Tony Escobedo said. The roof of the second home had completely collapsed.

There was no immediate word on the cause. It also was unclear if more homes were in danger.

No injuries had been reported, either among residents or Fresno firefighters.

This story will be updated.