13 people are forced from homes after South Valley fire tears through several houses

A fire in Exeter displaced 13 people while destroying two houses and damaging two others, the Tulare County Fire Department reported Saturday.

The blaze erupted about 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of G Street, Captain Joe Rosa said, and firefighters found one home fully involved in flames when they arrived.

A second alarm was quickly called.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated to be $500,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims.