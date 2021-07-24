Local

13 people are forced from homes after South Valley fire tears through several houses

A fire in Exeter displaced 13 people while destroying two houses and damaging two others, the Tulare County Fire Department reported Saturday.

The blaze erupted about 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of G Street, Captain Joe Rosa said, and firefighters found one home fully involved in flames when they arrived.

A second alarm was quickly called.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated to be $500,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
