Motorcycle rider left seriously hurt after collision with a van in central Fresno

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a van Thursday night in central Fresno.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at Maroa and Fedora avenues, according to the Fresno Police Department.

A man on a motorcycle was traveling north on Maroa, approaching Fedora, when the motorcycle and a white van collided. Officers are still investigating what led up to the crash, Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

The motorcyclist suffered major leg injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Initial reports were that it was a hit-and-run, Cervantes said, but officers learned that the van driver circled the block to find a safe place to park near the crash scene.