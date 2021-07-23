Woman treated for gunshot wound in Fresno. Police say she wasn’t intended target

A Fresno woman woman who was getting into a car in southwest Fresno late Thursday night was hit by a bullet fragment that appeared to have been fired at someone else, police reported.

It happened at South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Samson Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

At the scene, police reported that multiple rounds were fired, and the victim, an apparent innocent bystander, suffered bruising on one leg from what appeared to be a bullet fragment.

Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the fragment did not penetrate the victim’s skin and she was treated at the scene. The victim’s vehicle was also stuck once by gunfire. The suspect vehicle was a white, four-door.