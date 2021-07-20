2 shot — including a 16-year-old — in separate incidents in Fresno. What police know

Fresno police are investigating two shootings in Fresno on Tuesday morning that happened within minutes of one another in separate parts of the city.

A 16-year-old boy was the victim in one of the gun violence incidents.

Both shootings happened shortly before 9 a.m. The 16-year-old was wounded in the shoulder near the intersection of South Rowell and East Grove avenues, in southeast Fresno, and was taken to a hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition. A gunman ran from the scene and was at large.

About the same time, a man was shot in the leg near the intersection of South Clara and West North avenues in southwest Fresno. Initial reports from the scene were that a gunman may have been in a white SUV. The victim was also reported to be in stable condition at a hospital.