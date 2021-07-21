Fresno women arrested on mail theft charges after leading Clovis officers on a pursuit

Two women were booked into Fresno County jail Wednesday afternoon on mail theft charges after a Clovis Police Community Service Officer witnessed the women allegedly stealing mail before leading officers on a pursuit.

Arrested were Dallas Johnson and Tara Burcher of Fresno on multiple charges including mail theft, possession of stolen property and burglary tools.

Clovis Police Lt. James Munro said the crime happened in a neighborhood near Sunnyside and Nees avenues around 10 a.m. A community service officer alerted officers, who were nearby. They attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects failed to stop and led the officers on pursuit.

Munro said the women threw hundreds of pieces of mail out of the vehicle while traveling through north Clovis and Old Town Clovis before the pursuit ended on Highway 168 at Owens Mountain when an officer used a pursuit intervention technique to end the pursuit.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

Munro said Johnson is on parole for robbery of an inhabited dwelling and had an active parole warrant for her arrest.

Detectives are sorting through the recovered property and are contacting victims.

“Mail theft is on the rise,” Munro said. “We encourage community members to check their mail regularly and call our dispatch center to report suspicious activity. The United States Postal Service also offers free services such as vacation mail stops and the USPS Informed Delivery Service that both help to prevent mail theft.”