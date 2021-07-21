Missing hiker from Reno found dead near Yosemite National Park summit

Fred Zalokar was reported missing after he did not return to Yosemite Valley as planned and his current whereabouts are unknown. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

A missing Nevada man was found dead in Yosemite National Park after failing to return from weekend hike.

According to the National Park Service, the body of 61-year-old Fred Zalokar, from Reno, was found and recovered on Tuesday near the summit of Mount Clark.

Zalokar was reported to have been on a day hike on Saturday from Happy Isles to the summit of Mount Clark using an off-trail route from Bunnell Point. He had planned to return to Yosemite Valley but never made it.

“This incident remains under investigation. No additional information is available. Our condolences to his family and friends,” the park statement said.

Zalokar was well-known in the world of endurance sports, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.