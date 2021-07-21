Fresno man identified as victim in fatal head-on crash on Highway 41

A Fresno man was identified Wednesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as the person killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Highway 41 near the North Friant Road offramp in Fresno on Tuesday.

Matthew Hurst, 50, was identified as the driver of the Hyundai involved in the collision.

The California Highway Patrol reported the incident occurred around 4:25 p.m. on northbound 41 just south of the offramp, causing traffic to back up on the highway during rush hour.

Hurst was traveling in his Hyundai south on the 41 when the vehicle crossed the highway median where it’s grass only and into northbound traffic.

The car crossed all lanes of northbound traffic then collided head-on with a Range Rover that was exiting the highway at the Friant offramp.

The 56-year-old driver of the Range Rover was not seriously injured.