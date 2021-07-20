One dead in Highway 41 crash near Friant offramp in Fresno, CHP says. Traffic backs up

One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at the North Friant Road offramp in Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol reported the incident on northbound 41 just south of the offramp occurred around 4:26 p.m., causing traffic to back up on the highway during rush hour.

At least two vehicles reportedly overturned, according to the CHP traffic incident web site.

According to witness reports to CHP dispatch, a small car veered across all the northbound lanes and hit an SUV.

The Friant offramp was closed for the emergency response and investigation, causing the traffic backup on Highway 41.