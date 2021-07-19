Woman shot in both legs, then gets on bike and chases down shooter, Fresno police say

A woman was shot in both of her legs but still managed to chase down her shooter in southeast Fresno, police said Monday night.

According to Lt. Paul Cervantes, the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the area of Nevada Avenue and Orchard Street.

Officers arrived and found a woman in her 40s with gunshot wounds to her to both of her legs. The woman was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Officers learned that the woman was shot in what seemed to be a domestic violence incident. It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

Cervantes said just after the shooting the victim called the police and managed to get on her bike and chase down her shooter for about a block. The woman stayed on the phone with police until they arrived and she pointed them to her shooter.

The shooter was taken into custody, but officers were still searching for the gun used in the shooting.