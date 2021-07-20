Tulare County deputy convicted of domestic violence. Here’s how long he’ll be in prison

Former Tulare County Sheriff’s deputy Richard Ramirez Special to the Bee

A former Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sentenced to more than five years in prison on Tuesday for crimes including domestic violence against three victims, according to prosecutors.

Richard Ramirez, 47, was ordered to serve five years and eight months in prison, and the court imposed a 10-year criminal protective order, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators withheld how the former deputy was related to the victims.

Ramirez was convicted May 7 on multiple charges, including two misdemeanor counts of battery against one adult victim. Prosecutors initially charged Ramirez with forcible rape and spousal rape, but the jury convicted him on the lesser charge of battery. Those crimes occurred between October 2008 and November 2008.

He was also found guilty of trying to dissuade an adult witness from testifying against him. Crimes against the second victim included one felony count of corporal injury on a significant other, one of felony count of stalking, two misdemeanor counts of battery on a significant other, one misdemeanor count of annoying telephone calls, and one misdemeanor count of disobeying a court order.

The crimes against the second adult occurred between May 2018 and July 2019.

Ramirez was also convicted of one felony count of dissuading a witness, a minor, in May 2019.