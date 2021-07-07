Sanger police officer accused of on-duty sexual assault. Deputies seek help from public

Sanger Police Officer J.D. Torrence was arrested on charges of sexual battery and unlawfully detaining a person. An investigation by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office discovered there’s been at least two victims. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

A Sanger Police officer was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery while on the job and unlawfully detaining a person, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims announced Wednesday that deputies believe the officer may have violated multiple victims.

Torrence, a 37-year-old from Corcoran, was booked Wednesday into Fresno County Jail with his bail set at $250,000.

According to sheriff’s deputies, Torrence stopped his patrol vehicle on June 23 to check on a car parked in Sanger.

There was a man and woman inside the vehicle. Torrence detained the woman and had her stand next to his patrol vehicle due to possibly being intoxicated.

Authorities said Torrence allegedly touched the woman against her will in a sexual manner while interviewing the woman.

The woman feared she would be further assaulted and walked away to a well-lit area and stayed there until Torrence left, the sheriff’s office said.

Mims said Wednesday that investigators believe Torrence allegedly victimized at least two people but didn’t elaborate.

Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner said Torrence’s peace officer powers were suspended immediately, and he was placed on administrative leave.

“The Sanger Police Department finds these allegations to be deeply disturbing,” Garner said in a statement. “The Sanger Police Department encourages anyone who has experienced misconduct by law enforcement personnel to file a report.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.