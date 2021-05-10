Former Tulare County sheriff’s deputy convicted of domestic violence, witness intimidation

Former Tulare County Sheriff’s deputy Richard Ramirez Special to the Bee

A former Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputy has been found guilty of domestic violence and witness intimidation involving three victims, including a minor.

The jury convicted Richard Ramirez, 47, on Friday in the Tulare County Superior Court. The former law enforcement officer could spend up to six years and four months in prison. He will be sentenced on June 30, according to a news release from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Ramirez was convicted on multiple charge, including two misdemeanor counts of battery against the victim. Prosecutors initially charged Ramirez with forcible rape and spousal rape, however, the jury convicted him on the lesser charge of battery. The crimes occurred between October and November 2008.

He was also found guilty of trying to dissuade a witness from testifying against him. He was found guilty of one count of dissuading a victim, one felony count of corporal injury on a significant other, one of felony count of stalking, two misdemeanor counts of battery on a significant other, one misdemeanor count of annoying telephone calls, and one misdemeanor count of disobeying a court order.

The crimes occurred between May 2018 and July 2019.

Ramirez was convicted of one felony count of dissuading a witness, a minor. The crime occurred in May of 2019.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District attorney Katrina Brownson and was investigated by Visalia Police Department and Tulare County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations.