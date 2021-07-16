Police investigate after man is shot, killed at homeless encampment in downtown Fresno

A man in his 30s was shot and killed Friday night at an encampment in downtown Fresno.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the camp used by people experiencing homelessness.

Officers had been called to Los Angeles Street and California Avenue for reports of a man shot, according to police Lt. Jordan Beckford.

Fresno police were investigating a fatal shooting in a homeless encampment near Los Angeles Street and California Avenue in downtown on Friday, July 16, 2021. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

The man was found with at least one wound to his torso. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had no suspect information, Beckford said, nor did they release any information on what may have led up to the shooting.

The man’s name had not been released.

This is the 42nd homicide within the city limits this year, Beckford said.

Fresno has been on a pace roughly double of the first half of 2020, a year that saw it finish with 77 homicides — the deadliest year for murders in the city in more than 25 years.