Boy, 15, among two shot late Sunday in Fresno. What police know

A 15-year-old boy and his friend, a 19-year-old man, were wounded by gunfire late Sunday night in southwest Fresno, police reported.

Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said officers were alerted to the shooting by the department’s ShotSpotter system shortly after 11 p.m., and found the victims near the 500 block of East California Avenue.

One victim was hit by six bullets, and the second by two. The car they were in was also hit by gunfire.

Both victims were in stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center. There were no suspects in custody Monday, and it is not known if the crime was gang-related.