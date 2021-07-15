Large fight breaks out at downtown Fresno hall. They didn’t stop when officers arrived

Six people were arrested after several fights broke out Wednesday evening in downtown Fresno during a memorial event for a victim who was shot and killed in 2020.

Officers from the Fresno Police Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the fights at 10 p.m., after receiving multiple 911 calls of a physical disturbance or a large fight in progress at Tuolumne Hall, Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

Officers tried to stop the fights, but more altercations broke out in different pockets of the parking lot. A citywide call was made and officers from other policing districts arrived to stop the fights. A police helicopter told the people that the event was being shut down the event and to disperse.

Those arrested were taken to Fresno County jail for fighting in public or public intoxication.

Several people sustained minor injures.

Cervantes said up to 200 people were gathering for a minor who was gunned down in southeast Fresno and were remembering him on his birthday.

“We don’t know who rented the hall and why there weren’t enough security presence,” Cervantes said. “It’s something we’re trying to figure out.”

At least 25 officers responded to the fight.