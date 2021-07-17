Containment improves on River Fire in Sierra Nevada as crews work through night near Yosemite

Madera County Sheriff staff gather and wait along Road 600 as the River Fire burns Sunday, July 11, 2021 west of Oakhurst. The fire, which started in the afternoon, had grown to 4,000 acres with 5% containment by nightime. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Firefighters continue to make progress against the River Fire in the Sierra Nevada on Saturday, with containment reaching 64%, according to firefighters.

Cal Fire officials said crews worked through the night to bolster containment lines and extinguish hot spots in the fire that has been burning since July 11 in Madera and Mariposa counties southwest of Yosemite National Park.

Although fire activity was minimal overnight, it has already burned 9,656 acres and with no estimate date on containment.

There have been no injuries and only one structure has been destroyed.

Cal Fire officials urged residents to remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate in the event that fire activity changes.

A total of 847 personnel are battling the blaze with six helicopters, 115 engines, and 5 bulldozers.

All evacuations for both counties were lifted on Thursday, as were road closures, although incident officials urged drivers to watch for emergency vehicles in the area.