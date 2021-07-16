Fresno police thought son killed dad in murder suicide. Now, another family member is suspect

A Fresno teenager was booked Friday into Fresno County Jail, accused of killing his dad and brother in mid-May after initially blaming the killings on a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Homicide detectives arrested Robert Cotter, 18, after “extensive” investigation into the killings, according to the Fresno Police Department. He was booked on two counts of murder.

On May 17, officers went to the 2500 block of West McKinley Avenue regarding a gunshot victim. Officers arrived and found 53-year-old Patrick Cotter dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body inside a bedroom of a mobile home.

Brian Cotter, 15, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He died several days later at the hospital.

Detectives continued to interview Robert Cotter, who police said initially told investigators that his brother shot their dad and turned the gun on himself.

Evidence uncovered by the police and the Fresno County Coroner’s Office determined that the statements made by Robert Cotter were inconsistent with the physical evidence obtained during the investigation.

Robert Cotter confessed to detectives, according to a Friday news release, saying that he had planned out the killings of his dad and brother.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call homicide Det. Ben Barnes at 559-621-2427 or Det. Josh Alexander at 559-621-2451. People also can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.