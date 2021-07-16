Selma police Chief Joseph Gomez to take time off, but city manager won’t say why

The chief of police in Selma will be away from the job until further notice, the city manager confirmed Friday night.

Joseph Gomez was sworn in as chief in March. He worked 33 years in the Fresno Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant.

City Manager Ralph Jimenez said there is a new acting chief.

“This is a confidential personnel matter and I am not at liberty to discuss any further details,” Jimenez told The Fresno Bee in an email.

“Commander Rene Garza is the senior ranking officer below the chief and is responsible for overseeing the department in the absence of the chief.”

Gomez was the city’s first permanent police chief since August 2019, when Greg Garner retired and Lt. Myron Dyck was appointed acting chief.