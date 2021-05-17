Father dead, son critical in apparent murder and attempted suicide, Fresno police say

CORRECTION: An earlier version of the headline on this story incorrectly reported the son had died. Corrected May 17, 2021

Fresno police were investigating what appeared to be an apparent murder and attempted suicide involving a father and son at a mobile home park west of Highway 99 early Monday morning.

About 8 a.m., officers rushed to a shooting at the park on McKinley near Marks avenues, according to Lt. Rob Beckwith.

At the scene, a 15-year-old boy came out of a home holding a gun and shot himself. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. The boy’s 18-year-old brother apparently called police.

Inside a bedroom, officers found a 58-year-old man, believed to be the boy’s father, who was deceased from a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were at the shooting scene. The identities of the the persons involved were not immediately released.

This story will be updated.

Fresno County suicide prevention help

Here are some suicide prevention resources around the county:

www.FresnoCares.org

Behavioral Health Disaster Fatigue Resources

www.ValleyHopeInCrisis.com or call 1-800-654-3973

Central Valley Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line

741741

Fresno County Behavioral Health Access Line

1-800-654-3937

California Peer-Run Warm Line

1-855-845-7415

Behavioral Health Non-Emergency Warm Line

559-600-9276 (WARM)

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Disaster Distress Helpline

1-800-985-5990