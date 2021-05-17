Crime
Father dead, son critical in apparent murder and attempted suicide, Fresno police say
CORRECTION: An earlier version of the headline on this story incorrectly reported the son had died.
Fresno police were investigating what appeared to be an apparent murder and attempted suicide involving a father and son at a mobile home park west of Highway 99 early Monday morning.
About 8 a.m., officers rushed to a shooting at the park on McKinley near Marks avenues, according to Lt. Rob Beckwith.
At the scene, a 15-year-old boy came out of a home holding a gun and shot himself. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. The boy’s 18-year-old brother apparently called police.
Inside a bedroom, officers found a 58-year-old man, believed to be the boy’s father, who was deceased from a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were at the shooting scene. The identities of the the persons involved were not immediately released.
This story will be updated.
Fresno County suicide prevention help
Here are some suicide prevention resources around the county:
Behavioral Health Disaster Fatigue Resources
www.ValleyHopeInCrisis.com or call 1-800-654-3973
Central Valley Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Crisis Text Line
741741
Fresno County Behavioral Health Access Line
California Peer-Run Warm Line
Behavioral Health Non-Emergency Warm Line
559-600-9276 (WARM)
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Disaster Distress Helpline
