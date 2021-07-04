Pedestrian dies after they are struck by a train off Highway 99; authorities seek ID

A person walking along tracks off Highway 99 in Atwater was struck and killed by a train early Sunday, with the city’s Police Department and the Merced County Coroner working to identify the victim.

The body was found shortly before 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Atwater Boulevard. It is an industrial area where the tracks run parallel to the highway. Injuries were so severe, authorities said, the victim was not immediately identified as male or female.

“When we got to the scene, we found a train had struck a pedestrian,” Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador said. “We don’t know much about the pedestrian at this time. It’s still under investigation.

“The coroner’s office has taken the body and we’re trying to identify the person.”