Drive-by shooting critically wounds grandmother. Fresno police unsure who was the target

A grandmother in her mid-60s was struck and critically injured by gunfire late Tuesday after someone in a passing car shot toward a home and people who were outside the southeast Fresno residence.

No suspect had been arrested or identified in the shooting, which occurred about 9:25 p.m. at East Mono Avenue and South Eighth Street. The car was believed possibly to be a white compact, according to Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

In addition to the woman who was hit, a number of other people were inside but no one else was hurt.

It remained unclear “if they were intending to shoot (at) the house or they were intending to shoot the persons in front of the residence,” Cervantes said.

The group included children and grandchildren of the woman. It was not yet known if more than one shot was fired.

“We have a lot of family members that are on scene,” Cervantes said. “We have folks that are individuals that are cooperative, we have some that are not cooperative.”

Police said the woman, who was in the living room of the home, was struck once in the upper chest area. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and listed in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses said it appeared that several people, perhaps as many as four, were inside the car, according to Cervantes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.