Fresno police make arrest in fatal shooting at Campus Pointe. Where they found the suspect

Firefighting foam pools in a gutter next to a scarred tree where the car of a fatal shooting victim, who died on the scene, reportedly came to rest in the parking lot of the Palazzo at Campus Pointe student housing complex shortly after midnight Tuesday, July 6, 2021. jwalker@fresnobee.com

A teenager believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a 22-year-old man at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno has been arrested.

Ricardo Resendez, 18, of Parlier was arrested Wednesday and booked into Fresno County Jail on a murder charge in connection with the death of Frank Sierras and attempted murder of the passenger in Sierras’ car.

Police announced the arrest Friday.

Police said Sierras was found just after midnight Tuesday shot in his car which had crashed into a parking structure of the Palazzo at Campus Pointe student housing complex. Sierras was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that a brief verbal altercation occurred inside of the Maya Cinemas between the victim’s associate and another group of people. The altercation carried into the parking lot of the retail center.

As Sierras was driving through the parking lot, he encountered the group for a second time when he was was fatally shot, investigators said.

The homicide was the 38th of the year in Fresno.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or homicide detective Raul Diaz at 559-621-2449 or detective Eden Cerda at 559-621-2446.