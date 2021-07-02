How many have been killed and wounded in Fresno this year? Police say gangs a root issue

Fresno police reported that homicides and shootings are both up significantly at the mid-point of 2021, compared to 2020.

The city had 37 homicides by June 28, compared to 17 in the same time frame in 2020, according to Lt. Rob Beckwith. Much of the 118% increase is attributed to gang violence; Beckwith said investigators believe 21 of the homicides are gang-related, compared to 11 of the 17 in 2020.

Shootings are also up significantly in 2021: there were 328 as of June 28, compared to 241 in the same time frame in 2020, a 36% increase.

Two shootings Thursday added to the grim year. A total of three men were shot late Thursday night, including a man shot in the head in northeast Fresno who remained in critical condition Friday.

The victim was found in a locked car at Rotary Park East about 11 p.m. by a security guard. The guard called police, and the victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.

He had a gun in his lap, according to police, and Lt. Israel Reyes said it was possible that there was a disturbance at the scene, or an exchange of gunfire.