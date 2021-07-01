Police identify downtown Fresno suspect in robbery that sent a woman to hospital

The Fresno Police Department identified a robbery suspect who took a woman’s purse and wallet in downtown Fresno earlier this week in an incident captured on video.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Rudolph Mohler. He is wanted for an outstanding warrant for robbery and assault.

Police said robbery detectives received several tips through Crime Stoppers, which assisted in the identification of the suspect.

The incident took place at the intersection of East Divisadero Street and North Yosemite Avenue, and a video shows the woman trying to fend off the suspect. She was punched in the mouth.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet and purse containing $650. The wallet and purse were recovered nearby shortly after the incident, police said.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for facial injuries.

Police said anyone who has any information and wants to remain anonymous is asked to call a detective at 559-621-2080 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.