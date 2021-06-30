Robbery in downtown Fresno sends woman to hospital. Police need help identifying suspect

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who punched and robbed a woman early Monday evening.

The alleged incident took place at 6:59 p.m., at the intersection of East Divisadero Street and North Yosemite Avenue where a video shows the woman trying to fend off the suspect and was punched in the mouth.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet and purse containing $650. The wallet and purse were recovered nearby shortly after the incident, Fresno police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for facial injuries.

Trueba Vega said anyone who recognizes the suspect or have any information and want to remain anonymous is asked to call a detective at 559-621-2080 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.