Fresno man identified as motorcyclist who died in high-speed crash with truck

The motorcycle rider who died in a high-speed crash with a pickup truck in northeast Fresno was identified Thursday by the coroner’s office as 26-year-old Edgar Jimenez of Fresno.

The collision took place about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at East Gettysburg and North Barton avenues. The rider was eastbound on Gettysburg at a high rate of speed when the driver of a Honda pickup, who was at a stop sign in the northbound lane of Barton, turned left onto Gettysburg, the Fresno Police Department said.

The rider collided with the driver side door of the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman driving the Honda was injured and taken to a hospital.

Police didn’t know how fast the motorcycle was going, but an explosion of parts from the bike made it apparent that it was a violent impact.

An investigation by the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing.