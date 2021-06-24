Crime

Central Valley man faces life in prison after convicted of molesting 6 children

A Visalia man is facing life in prison after being convicted in Tulare County court of molesting six children over a span of 10 years.

A jury convicted 37-year-old Oracio Reyes of fifteen counts of lewd act on a child under 14 years old, and three counts of oral copulation on a child 10 years of age or younger. Each count is a felony.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said the crimes occurred from 2006 to 2016 against six victims ages 6 to 13.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Reyes faces 340 years to life in state prison.

