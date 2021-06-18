An 8-month-old was found dead a week ago. Fresno County coroner rules it homicide

The Fresno County Corner’s Office on Friday ruled the death of a baby boy to be a homicide.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, on June 10 around 10 a.m. deputies were called to a home on 3800 block of Kenmore Drive near Clinton and Cedar avenues in Fresno’s Mayfair District regarding a baby not breathing.

Deputies arrived and found an 8-month-old boy dead.

According to the coroner’s autopsy, the child died due to blunt force trauma, turning it into a homicide investigation.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives took over the investigation and have interviewed several people at the child’s home.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Aurelio Flores at 559-600-8208, aurelio.flores@fresnosheriff.org or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.