Crime

Police arrest man in alleged sexual assault of child in Fresno County. More cases possible

Parlier police have arrested Domingo Olivera-Ramirez, 34, on felony charges of sexual assault of a child.

Police reported that since the June 8 arrest, two additional victims have come forward and that the incidents took place at the victims’ home in Parlier.

Additional charges are being forwarded to the Fresno County District Attorney.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
