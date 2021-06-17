Police arrest man in alleged sexual assault of child in Fresno County. More cases possible

Parlier police have arrested Domingo Olivera-Ramirez, 34, on felony charges of sexual assault of a child.

Police reported that since the June 8 arrest, two additional victims have come forward and that the incidents took place at the victims’ home in Parlier.

Additional charges are being forwarded to the Fresno County District Attorney.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.