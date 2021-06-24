Fresno couple charged with child’s murder broke his bones, withheld food, prosecutors say

The Fresno couple accused in the beating death of an 8-year-old boy are facing new charges.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed an amended complaint Thursday listing several new counts of child abuse, including allegations of multiple rib fractures, a broken arm, a broken right wrist, a broken left wrist and withholding food.

Patrick Johnson, 49, and his wife Crystal Johnson, 48, were arrested on April 21 in connection with the death of Jaeluv Smith. The Johnsons were his guardians.

Police responded to the Johnson home in the 3600 block of East Belgravia Avenue at 4 a.m. on April, 17. Police found the child to be unresponsive. Paramedics tried to revive Jaeluv but were unsuccessful.

Homicide detectives and the Fresno County Coroner’s Office determined the child died of blunt force trauma.

The District Attorney’s Office initially charged Patrick Johnson with murder, child abuse and endangerment, corporal injury of a child and dissuading a witness by force. His wife was charged with child abuse with infliction of great bodily harm and corporal injury to a child.

The new charges show that the victim was allegedly being abused as young as 1-year-old.

Between April 17, 2019 through April 17, 2020, Jaeluv suffered multiple rib fractures. His arm was broken between Dec. 17, 2020 through Jan. 17, 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecuting the case is Senior Deputy District Attorney Deborah Miller case. Public Defender Stephanie Negin is representing Patrick Johnson. Crystal Johnson is being defended by Roger Nuttall.

The Johnson’s are expected to be arraigned on the new charges on July 22 in Dept. 34. Patrick Johnson remains in the Fresno County Jail on a $1.1 million bond. Crystal Johnson is out of custody.