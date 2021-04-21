Fresno couple booked on murder charges in death of 8-year-old boy

Fresno police Wednesday reported that a man and a woman are in custody in connection with the death of an 8-year-old boy.

They were identified as Patrick Johnson, 49, booked on murder charges, and Crystal Johnson, 47, booked on felony child abuse charges. The husband and wife were guardians of the child.

The boy died Saturday in the 4600 block of East Belgravia Avenue, where police went about 4 a.m. to check on a child who was not breathing, according to a police spokesman. Emergency workers were unable to revive the boy and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives arrived and determined that the death was suspicious and the Fresno County Coroner’s Office reported that the boy died of blunt force trauma.

Anyone with additional information about the death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

This story will be updated.