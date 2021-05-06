Fresno man charged with murder of 8-year-old child enters plea. What’s next in case

The Fresno man accused of killing an 8-year-old child pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges Thursday.

Patrick Eugene Johnson, 49, and his wife Crystal Latynia Johnson, 48, were arrested on April 21 in connection with the death of Jaeluv Smith. The Johnsons were guardians of the child.

Patrick Johnson was arraigned Thursday on several felonies, including murder, child abuse and endangerment, corporal injury of a child and dissuading a witness by force.

Crystal Johnson is expected to be arraigned on June 24. She is charged with child abuse with infliction of great bodily harm and corporal injury to a child.

If convicted of all charges and allegations, Patrick Johnson faces a sentence of just over 15-years-to-life in prison and Crystal Johnson faces a sentence of up to 9 years in prison.

Police responded to the Johnson home in the 3600 block of East Belgravia Avenue at 4 a.m. on April, 17. Police found the child to be unresponsive. Paramedics tried to revive Jaeluv but were unsuccessful.

An investigation by Fresno Police Department homicide detectives and the Fresno County Coroner’s Office determined that the child died of blunt force trauma.

Patrick Johnson remains in the Fresno County jail on a $1.1 million bail. Crystal Johnson is out of custody.