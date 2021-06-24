Three suspects arrested in shooting of teen girl at Kingsburg park

Three suspects have been arrested for the shooting of a teenager at a Fresno County park, Kingsburg police said Thursday.

Makenzie Duckworth, 18 of Kingsburg, Marco Luna Munoz, 24 of Traver, and Herminio Ramirez, 24, of Kingsburg, were arrested Wednesday and booked into Fresno County Jail. All three were charged with discharging of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

The shooting took place June 8, when a 15-year-old girl was playing soccer at Athwal Park and was struck by a bullet. The girl was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

Three days after the shooting detectives identified the three suspects who admitted to shooting a rifle in a careless manner in an unincorporated area of Fresno County south of Kingsburg.

All three wrote an apology letter to the victim, police said.