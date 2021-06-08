Teen playing soccer with her brother is struck by a bullet at a Fresno County park

A reported shooting Tuesday evening at a Fresno County park left a teenager injured by a stray bullet.

According to Kingsburg Police Sgt. Hardin Weaver, the shooting happened at 7:11 p.m. at Athwal Park and Skate Park, located at 1437, Ave D.

Weaver said the 15-year-old girl was playing soccer with her brother when she felt a burning sensation to her upper body. She looked down and saw blood, and called her father. Her father arrived to the park and called EMS.

The girl was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Weaver said they believe the person responsible for the shooting fired the shot from an orchard across the street. Officers don’t have a suspect description, but witnesses have told officers they heard shots before from the area.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-897-2931.