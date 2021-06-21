Argument about a car nearly turns deadly in central Fresno, police say, with man shot

A 34-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon, apparently after a dispute with another person about a vehicle, the Fresno Police Department reported.

The shooting happened at 5:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Andrews Avenue.

Both men knew each other and were arguing over a possibly embezzled or otherwise stolen vehicle, according to Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The shooting victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was expected to be OK.

Officers later detained a man at North Woodrow and East Shaw avenues. Detectives continued to investigate what involvement, if any, he may have had in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.