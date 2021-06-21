Visalia police pursued a stolen ambulance. Here’s how the chase ended

A woman is accused of stealing an ambulance in a central San Joaquin Valley city, triggering a police chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash, an officer being injured and downtown traffic scrambled.

Visalia Police said they initially went to the 700 block of East Noble Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Monday after EMS personnel at a medical aid call requested assistance.

Arriving officers were told that the woman had driven away in the American Ambulance vehicle, according to a Visalia Police Department news release. It was unclear from the release whether the woman was connected to the original aid call.

An officer spotted the ambulance and the pursuit ensued. It ended at West Acequia Avenue and South Locust Street after the woman caused a collision that also involved at least one police car.

A woman allegedly stole an ambulance in Visalia, California and crashed it after a police chase Monday, June 21, 2021. VISALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area, with multiple roads closed downtown as the investigation continued.

The woman was arrested and taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Neither her name nor other identifying information or her condition were released. It was not stated what charges she would face.

An officer went to the hospital for what were described as non-life threatening injuries suffered in the collision.