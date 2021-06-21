Woman suspected of causing deadly South Valley crash. The victims: Two young sisters

A woman faces manslaughter charges in the deaths of two young sisters after she allegedly drove while intoxicated and broadsided an SUV carrying the girls, Porterville police announced Monday.

Elizabeth Nungaray, 44, of San Jose was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and causing an injury traffic collision while impaired after a review of the incident by the Major Accident Investigation Team.

The collision happened at 3:18 p.m. Saturday at Main Street and Orange Avenue, with three vehicles in all involved.

Nungaray was driving south on Main when she failed to stop for a red light, police stated.

She broadsided a Dodge Journey headed east on Orange. Nungaray then ran into a third vehicle and a traffic light pole, according to police.

An 11-year-old girl in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene; her 8-year-old sister died at the hospital.

Two others in the Dodge — a 4-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl — were said to be in critical condition Monday after they were airlifted to the hospital with major injuries.

Nungaray, who police said complained of pain after the collision, was booked at the Tulare County Jail and held on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Erik Martinez at 559-782-7400.