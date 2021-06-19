Early-morning shooting leaves teenager badly hurt as South Valley detectives seek clues

Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives were investigating an early-morning shooting in Dinuba that left a 17-year-old boy seriously wounded.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of Avenue 430, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Liz Jones said.

They found the teenager with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition, Jones said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.