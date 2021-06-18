Multiple rounds fired at Fresno apartment complex, striking teenager in the back

Two people were shot Friday night at the Fountain West apartments, located just north of the Weber and Shields avenues intersection. The Fresno Bee

A teenager and a young man were shot Friday night after multiple rounds were fired in front of a central Fresno apartment complex.

According to Lt. Israel Reyes, police received a shot spotter alert of 18 rounds fired in the area of Pleasant Avenue and Fountain Way, just north of the Weber and Shields intersection.

When officers arrived at Fountain West Apartments, they found a 23-year-old man in the parking lot with two gunshot wounds, suffered to his arm and leg.

Then officers found a 15-year-old victim in an apartment unit with two gunshot wounds to his back.

Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

Reyes said it appeared that the victims were in the parking lot when they were approached by two men who opened fire.

The motive of the shooting is under investigation.