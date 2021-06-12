Clovis child molester gets lengthy prison term. Victim looks for ‘brighter side’

Daniel Sedano, 58, of Clovis Special to the Bee

Convicted child molester Daniel Sedano of Clovis was sentenced to 46 years to life in prison on Friday.

Sedano, 58, sat quietly and almost sideways in his chair as Judge F. Brian Alvarez denied his motion for a new trial and handed down the lengthy prison sentence.

“You don’t have to look at me, that’s fine and you can turn away, that’s fine, too,” Alvarez said.

The judge said he had no doubt that Sedano, a former small business owner and military veteran, committed the crimes he was charged with.

Alvarez added that he also served in the Air Force as an enlisted man and later as an officer. As a fellow veteran, he found Sedano’s behavior to be disgraceful.

“This was really unbecoming, frankly,” Alvarez said.

The victim spoke briefly. She said she has led a traumatic life. She couldn’t speak until the age of 4, has battled depression and now has been victimized by someone she trusted. But she also wasn’t giving up.

“I just hope there is a brighter side to things in the future,” she said.

Sedano’s attorney Jane Boulger argued that at Sedano’s age, the sentence given by the judge should be considered cruel and unusual punishment.

Alvarez disagreed as did Deputy District Attorney Vanessa Leona. “The Legislature laid out life sentences for conduct that is egregious, especially like the conduct that happened in this case,” she said. “We believe it is appropriate. Not only did Mr. Sedano take away (the victim’s) virginity, he mentally scarred her for the rest of her life.”

During his trial, the jury heard testimony from the victim, who is now 22, that Sedano began touching her inappropriately at the age of 4. She testified that he would call the sexual contact “hugs” and playing “horsey.”

Leona described Sedano as someone who carefully groomed the victim by giving her lots of attention, gifts and calling her pet names.

The kindness escalated over the years to inappropriate touching, sexual assault and ultimately rape. The victim finally spoke out in her later teens, revealing her secret to her boyfriend, his family and police.

In a recorded phone call set up by detectives, and played for the jury, the victim confronted Sedano about why he sexually abused her all those years. He answered by saying he was sorry and that his “fantasy had spun out of control.”