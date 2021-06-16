Police: Fresno man says he was helping assault victim when he was shot

A shooting victim in southeast Fresno told Fresno police Wednesday that he was wounded by gunfire after he went to the aid of another man who was being assaulted.

Police are investigating the report, which reportedly happened about 9:40 a.m. at Kings Canyon Road and East Chestnut Avenue.

Lt . Rob Beckwith said the department’s ShotSpotter system recorded several gunshots in the area, and located a gunshot victim near Kings Canyon and South Minnewawa Avenue. He had been wounded in his “lower extremities,” according to the lieutenant.

The victim related to officers that he came upon three men assaulting another and attempted to intercede. He said one of the assailants pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds, one of which penetrated the victim’s vehicle and then struck the victim, who fled to the Minnewawa location. No suspects have been identified.

Police placed nearby Cambridge High School on lockdown as a precaution during the incident.

The victim is expected to survive the shooting.