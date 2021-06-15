Man shot at Fresno convenience store parking lot after shooters fire from across the street

A man was shot Wednesday night at a parking lot of an old-time neighborhood convenience store in southwest Fresno.

Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes said shooters positioned themselves across the street of the Jensen Walnut Market, on the south side of Jensen, then at the 24-year-old victim as he was approaching the mini market with a friend.

The man was struck once in his right thigh, police said, and was transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where he was conscious and breathing and in stable condition.

Police received calls of the shooting around 9:25 p.m.

“We’re pretty fortunate we didn’t have an innocent bystander in the parking lot or even somebody driving by on Jensen and getting shot by gunfire,” Reyes said. “Very fortunate there wasn’t multiple victims.”

At least eight shell cases were found in the middle of the road, according to Reyes.

Reyes added that there were a number of people around when police arrived but officers received little information from them besides that the man was in the parking lot of the convenience store when he was shot.

Police did retrieve video from the market, which has been around for 40-plus years.

The suspects drove off following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.