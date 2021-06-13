Man shot in Fresno alley, police seek motive and suspect

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was struck by gunfire Saturday evening while walking in an alley in central Fresno, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. near North Bond Street and East Thomas Avenue just southeast of the Highway 41/180 interchange.

According to Fresno Police Lt. Jordan Beckford, the man in his 40s was struck once in the calf. He went to Community Regional Medical Center with a non-life threatening wound.

Police don’t have a motive to the shooting and also don’t have a suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.