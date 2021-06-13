Crime
Man shot in Fresno alley, police seek motive and suspect
A man was struck by gunfire Saturday evening while walking in an alley in central Fresno, police said.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. near North Bond Street and East Thomas Avenue just southeast of the Highway 41/180 interchange.
According to Fresno Police Lt. Jordan Beckford, the man in his 40s was struck once in the calf. He went to Community Regional Medical Center with a non-life threatening wound.
Police don’t have a motive to the shooting and also don’t have a suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.
