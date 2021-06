Clovis police Friday reached out to the community for help finding the motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday night.

The collision took place shortly after 10 p.m. on westbound Shaw Avenue, just west of Peach Avenue, according to spokesman Ty Wood. The 54-year-old man was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.