Clovis Police investigating second pedestrian fatal in three days; driver cooperating

A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening in Clovis, police said.

The collision happened at 10:49 p.m. on Clovis Avenue at San Jose Avenue, just north of Shaw. According to police, the driver was traveling northbound on Clovis Avenue and didn’t see the pedestrian on the roadway. The pedestrian, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with officers. Police are investigating the collision, but don’t suspect alcohol or drugs are involved.

Clovis Avenue between Shaw and San Jose avenues was closed for several hours into early Sunday morning.

It was the second pedestrian fatality on a major Clovis street in three days, following a hit-and-run Thursday night on Shaw near Peach Avenue.