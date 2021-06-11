Man fleeing Fresno police jumps into canal - twice. The second time to seek their help

A man who fled Fresno police officers by jumping into a canal Friday afternoon decided to swim back to them rather than face angry relatives of an alleged domestic violence victim on the far bank, police reported.

The incident began shortly after 2 p.m. near West and Ashlan avenues. The suspect was not immediately identified.

Sgt. James Fowler said the suspect was involved in some type of domestic violence incident, but fled a nearby home when relatives of the victim stepped in. The suspect ran into a Save Mart grocery as police arrived and surrounded the store. He then fled the store, running north, diving into the nearby canal and swimming across. As the victim’s relatives arrived in a car on the far side, the suspect jumped back in, recrossed the canal and surrendered to officers.

He was treated by emergency workers because he had swallowed water in his flight.

It wasn’t immediately known what charges he would face.