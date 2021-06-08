Fresno jury takes just 52 minutes to reach verdict in unborn baby murder case

A 24-year-old Fresno man with a long criminal history was found guilty of murder Tuesday for causing a fatal car crash that killed an unborn baby.

It took the jury just 52 minutes to convict Jimmy Keonhothy of murder, driving under the influence of drugs while causing injury, reckless driving, and evading an officer.

The crash happened on Aug. 26, 2020, at about 2:30 p.m. near Tyler Avenue and Bond Street. Fresno police were trying to stop Keonhothy’s car after it matched the description of one used in a shooting the previous week.

But Keonhothy sped away from police. He blew through two stop signs before crashing into a Toyota Camry driven by the 42-year-old victim. The collision sent both vehicles into the front yard of a residence in the 3400 block of Olive Avenue.

“She was on her way home from her OB-GYN appointment when the crash happened,” said Deputy District Attorney Steven Ueltzen. “She doesn’t remember anything about the crash. All she remembers is waking up in the hospital with no baby. It was during COVID, so she was by herself and no visitors were allowed. It’s been a very rough experience for her.”

The victim, who testified at the trial, was seriously injured in the crash. She’s had 22 surgeries, is still unable to walk and suffers from pain and headaches.

She was six months pregnant and had named the baby Melanie, Ueltzen said.

During his testimony, Keonhothy told the jury he did not think what he was doing was dangerous. Ueltzen said he also admitted during trial to smoking methamphetamine the day of the crash.

Keonhothy, who has eight felony convictions, is facing up to 18 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7.